Reviewing Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Green Plains Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Green Plains Partners $83.35 million 4.01 $41.15 million $1.73 8.31

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 3.15% 0.74% Green Plains Partners 50.24% -273.11% 37.90%

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Green Plains Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Origin Materials and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 1 0 2.25 Green Plains Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Green Plains Partners has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Green Plains Partners.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Origin Materials on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

