Reviewing SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SomaLogic and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

SomaLogic presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.11%. Absci has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.88%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than SomaLogic.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SomaLogic and Absci’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 167.94 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

SomaLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SomaLogic beats Absci on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

