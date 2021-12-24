Revomon Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Revomon has a total market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $625,611.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.83 or 1.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

