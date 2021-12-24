Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report $23.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.93 million to $23.48 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $151.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.76 million to $152.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.43 million, with estimates ranging from $92.62 million to $116.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 950,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 869,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

RIGL opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $485.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.43.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

