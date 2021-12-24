Ripio Credit Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,174.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $19,174.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00120406 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001417 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

