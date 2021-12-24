Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0055

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Rise has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $67.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001766 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001609 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,705,783 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

