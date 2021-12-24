Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.47. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 345,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,302. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

