RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

RLJ opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

