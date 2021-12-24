Rocket Vault (RVF) One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

