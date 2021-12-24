Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.78

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.78 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.22 ($0.10). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 8.24 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,225,003 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

