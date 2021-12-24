Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Boosted by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

