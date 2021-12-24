ROOBEE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013436 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00183885 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

