Router Protocol (ROUTE) Achieves Market Cap of $28.64 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00007607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $28.64 million and $360,637.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.83 or 1.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

