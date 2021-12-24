Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB):
- 12/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/20/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/15/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,038 ($26.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($31.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 11/24/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,350 ($31.05) price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($31.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 14.80 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,642.80 ($21.70). 1,520,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,189. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,670.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,529.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £126.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.
