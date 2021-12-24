Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB):

12/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/20/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/15/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,038 ($26.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/3/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($31.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/24/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,350 ($31.05) price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($31.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 14.80 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,642.80 ($21.70). 1,520,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,189. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,670.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,529.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £126.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59.

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.