Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,443,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 12,382.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 137,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $274,312,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,333. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $572.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $585.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

