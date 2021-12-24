Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 9,734 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 331,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

