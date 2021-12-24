Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Allegiant Travel worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.75.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $190.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.60. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

