Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,474 shares of company stock worth $36,789,992 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

