Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.75 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 112.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Twitter by 264.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

