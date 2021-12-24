Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.25 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

