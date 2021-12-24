Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,923 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of KB Financial Group worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.