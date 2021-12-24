Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.53 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Atlassian stock opened at $387.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.65 and its 200 day moving average is $352.52. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.