Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.01 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 200.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $246.62. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.