Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.01 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of AGCO worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in AGCO by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 62,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $115.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

