Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Equinix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Equinix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $818.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $804.80 and a 200 day moving average of $814.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 172.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

