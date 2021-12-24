Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $19,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $191.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.66 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.