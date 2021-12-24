Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,999 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

D stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

