Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,151 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $292.41 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.78 and its 200-day moving average is $278.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.