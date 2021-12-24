Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $462.30

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 462.30 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 512.40 ($6.77). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 511.20 ($6.75), with a volume of 1,193,930 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 777 ($10.27) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($8.59) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 704.27 ($9.30).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 462.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 920.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

