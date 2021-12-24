Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.42

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.42 and traded as low as $12.78. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 66,123 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RGT)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
