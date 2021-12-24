Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.42

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.42 and traded as low as $12.78. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 66,123 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

