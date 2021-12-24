Rubies Market Cap Reaches $211,792.86 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubies has a market capitalization of $211,792.86 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubies alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00222620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.56 or 0.00497040 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00076185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Rubies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.