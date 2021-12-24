Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $193.53 on Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $458.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for $193.53 or 0.00381418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.14 or 0.07895628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,750.62 or 1.00023578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00071499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,399 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

