Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Has $3.88 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 3.9% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $252.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

