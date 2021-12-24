Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.76 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. American Electric Power comprises 2.7% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

