Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 30,000 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. TJX Companies comprises 2.0% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after buying an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.75. 4,625,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,197. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.