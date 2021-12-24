RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.09

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.09 ($36.06) and traded as high as €35.29 ($39.65). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.97 ($39.29), with a volume of 1,741,575 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.09.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

