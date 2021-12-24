RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,043.78 and its 200 day moving average is $820.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

