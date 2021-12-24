RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 8.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

