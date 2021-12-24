RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Invests $4.57 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

Shares of AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $113.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

