RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 4.3% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Airbnb by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

