Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Up 1.1%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 172,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 311,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $157,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 457,641 shares of company stock worth $2,105,710 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

