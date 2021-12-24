SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.94 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $469,323.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00005751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.83 or 1.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,281,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,113,419 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

