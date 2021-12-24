SafeBlast (BLAST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $159,180.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,910.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00887765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00254181 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00023651 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003082 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.