SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0236 on Major Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 218.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 115% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $43,746.27 and $14.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00029928 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

