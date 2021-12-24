SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and $10,239.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,901.72 or 0.99839738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00295752 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.88 or 0.00466581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00148792 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010705 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001831 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

