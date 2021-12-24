SafeInsure Market Cap Achieves $213,123.67 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $213,123.67 and approximately $476.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,967,278 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

