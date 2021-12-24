Safex Token (SFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $77.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Safex Token has traded down 22% against the dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $77.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 1,506,456,229.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

