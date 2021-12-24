SALT (SALT) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $549.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00210525 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

