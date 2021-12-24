Sands Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dollar General worth $67,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

DG stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,713. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.