Sands Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,549,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,615 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Zoetis worth $689,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.84. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $244.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.